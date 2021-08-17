Dubai: A tourist in Dubai could not believe his luck when Dubai Maritime Rescue Unit recovered his personal valuable items from deep waters of the Hatta Dam.
The Dubai Police Maritime Unit swang into action immediately after the tourist called on emergency line 999 for help.
Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Maritime Rescue Department at the Dubai Police, said the tourist had called 999 seeking help after his personal belongings plunged into deep water at the dam. He said that they dispatched a marine rescue team to the scene to determine where the objects had fallen and retrieve them. “All the sunken items were recovered exceeding tourist’s expectations.
The tourist was extremely happy and thanked the Dubai Police for the speedy action of returning his valuables.