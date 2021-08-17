Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a new production phase in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to produce 300 megawatts of energy that can cater to the needs of 90,000 houses.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our end goal of the huge project is to produce 5000 megawatts before 2030. Clean energy in Dubai will constitute 13 per cent before the end of the year, and our goal is 75 per cent before 2050 and we are proceeding successfully according to our plan".
"We have a new model of energy production in partnership with the private sector in Dubai. We have attracted Dh40 billion of investments from the private sector to produce energy in Dubai. This is the result of the high confidence in the emirate's economic future and to them we say: everyone succeeds and can make profits in Dubai... and the next is always more beautiful and greater," said Sheikh Mohammed in another tweet
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It has a planned production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030, with investments totalling Dh50 billion. When completed, it will save over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The solar park also houses an Innovation Centre, a Research and Development (R&D) Centre and a 3d-printed lab.