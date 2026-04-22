Senior team inspects facilities, backs quality living and work environment
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has stepped up efforts to enhance worker welfare, conducting a field visit to the Arab Construction Company site as part of its ongoing drive to improve living and working conditions across the emirate.
The visit was led by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, within a broader framework aimed at directly assessing workforce conditions and services on the ground.
The project site hosts more than 20,000 workers, making it one of the largest labour hubs in the emirate. During the inspection, officials reviewed key facilities including rest areas, a medical clinic, and training rooms dedicated to occupational health and safety.
Major General bin Suroor met workers during the visit, commending their efforts and highlighting their role in driving Dubai’s ongoing development, particularly amid sustained growth in the construction sector.
“The workforce remains a vital pillar of Dubai’s progress, supported by active projects and continued expansion across industries,” he said during on-site interactions.
The visit also included direct engagement with workers and a commemorative group photo, underscoring a people-centric approach that promotes connection and appreciation.
Bin Suroor stressed that such field visits form part of an institutional strategy that places human wellbeing at the forefront. “Direct engagement with workers is essential to understanding their challenges and developing sustainable, practical solutions,” he said.
He added that GDRFA Dubai, through the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, is committed to building an integrated work environment that supports social stability and reflects values of fairness and respect.
GDRFA Dubai said it will continue its field visits and initiatives aimed at improving worker wellbeing, in line with Dubai’s vision of creating a global model for workforce care that prioritises people at every stage of development.