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Dubai GDRFA reviews welfare at major worker site

Senior team inspects facilities, backs quality living and work environment

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Officials review facilities and engage workers at Arab Construction Company site in Dubai
Officials review facilities and engage workers at Arab Construction Company site in Dubai
GDRFA

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has stepped up efforts to enhance worker welfare, conducting a field visit to the Arab Construction Company site as part of its ongoing drive to improve living and working conditions across the emirate.

The visit was led by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, within a broader framework aimed at directly assessing workforce conditions and services on the ground.

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The project site hosts more than 20,000 workers, making it one of the largest labour hubs in the emirate. During the inspection, officials reviewed key facilities including rest areas, a medical clinic, and training rooms dedicated to occupational health and safety.

Major General bin Suroor met workers during the visit, commending their efforts and highlighting their role in driving Dubai’s ongoing development, particularly amid sustained growth in the construction sector.

“The workforce remains a vital pillar of Dubai’s progress, supported by active projects and continued expansion across industries,” he said during on-site interactions.

The visit also included direct engagement with workers and a commemorative group photo, underscoring a people-centric approach that promotes connection and appreciation.

Bin Suroor stressed that such field visits form part of an institutional strategy that places human wellbeing at the forefront. “Direct engagement with workers is essential to understanding their challenges and developing sustainable, practical solutions,” he said.

He added that GDRFA Dubai, through the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, is committed to building an integrated work environment that supports social stability and reflects values of fairness and respect.

GDRFA Dubai said it will continue its field visits and initiatives aimed at improving worker wellbeing, in line with Dubai’s vision of creating a global model for workforce care that prioritises people at every stage of development.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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DubaiUAE Labour LawGDRFA

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