Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has reminded its customers to always check the domain name whenever they receive any email from Dewa and to make payments only through trusted channels.
This advise came after Dewa noticed that some customers had received fraudulent emails, claiming they were from Dewa and asking them to make bill payments. “Dewa urges its customers not to respond to such emails or click on any link within those emails,” the utility service provider said in a statement sent to Gulf News on Friday.
Read more
- Dubai-owned DP World commissions Berbera Port in Somaliland, plans to invest another $442m
- Dubai Customs unveils features of second edition of ‘iDeclare’ smart application
- UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi sign pact to support education in Africa
- UAE’s Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils corporate identity of new media office
Dewa said it was taking necessary measures to address this issue, in coordination with the competent authorities. “We urge the customers to always check the domain name of the email address and to make payments through trusted channels,” the Dewa statement added.