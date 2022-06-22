Dubai: Dubai Customs inspection officers at Dubai International Airport seized 5.95 kilogrammes of marijuana, which a traveller from an African country tried to smuggle into the country. The passenger had concealed the contraband substance in bags of peanut paste, Dubai Customs revealed today.
“Dubai Customs emphasises its role in consolidating the concept of safe customs globally by intensifying drug-seizure operations and implementing new initiatives and mechanisms that achieve this goal in accordance with its strategy 2021-2026. Dubai Customs’ smart and integrated inspection system at Dubai airports is highly efficient in carrying out inspection missions to protect society and ensure a pleasant experience for all travellers,” said Ibrahim Al-Kamali, director of Passenger Operations Department.
Anxiety during X-ray
“In addition to our highly-skilled staff, we use latest inspection technologies. We suspected the passenger’s bag while it was passing through the X-ray machine. We also noticed signs of anxiety in the passenger. We manually searched the bag and discovered 5.95kg of marijuana hidden inside six rolls of peanut paste,” Al-Kamali said.
“Dubai Customs hires highly qualified employees and customs officers and provides customs centres with latest inspection devices. Dubai Customs is the first line of protection for society from penetration of these destructive toxins to the market,” he added.
Al-Kamali pointed out that Dubai Customs’ smart control system at airports is the first of its kind in the world. This smart system completes the inspection matrix at airports and forms a key link between the internal departments, where bags are inspected using X-ray inspection devices and the main inspection area where luggage is manually searched.