Dubai: Jebel Ali Police Station in Dubai recorded an average response time of only 2.30 minutes for emergencies in 2021, when the target was six minutes. It also amicably settled cheque cases worth Dh158 million during the same year.
Dubai Police released these figures during an annual inspection visit conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa A Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Abdullah Bin Khadem Sorour, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations; Brigadier Dr Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; as well as several Dubai Police senior officers and employees.
According to the annual report of Jebel Ali Police Station, it achieved the target of 100 per cent on the police station’s indicator regarding duty officer's presence at reporting sites across the police station’s area of jurisdiction, in addition to achieving 98.32 per cent security coverage across its jurisdiction in 2021 — exceeding the 95 per cent target. They also recorded an average response time for emergencies of 2.30 minutes, when the target was six minutes, and an average time of 14 minutes for non-emergency cases over the same period, when the target was 15 minutes.
Moreover, the police station also carried out number of traffic awareness canpaigns last year, including a motorcycle and bicycle campaign and other campaigns aimed at addressing some of the traffic violations, such as failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and refraining from swerving suddenly. The campaigns led to a noticeable reduction in fatal accidents.
The commander-in-chief of Dubai Police also reviewed the statistics of the Customer Happiness Centre at Jebel Ali Police Station, where customer happiness levels reached 95 per cent in 2021, compared to 88 per cent in 2020. Waiting time at the police station was down to just 1.30 minutes.
Last year, Jebel Ali Police Station launched a number of administrative initiatives for its employees, which raised the job satisfaction index to 99 per cent. The initiatives included the open-door policy, the ‘Communication and Compassion’ initiative, the ‘Distinguished Employee Award’, and the ‘Happiness’ initiative.