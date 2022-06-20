Sharjah: The Sharjah Police will employ an AI-driven platform involving drones in different parts of the emirate to reduce response time to accidents and security situations.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, lauded the efforts made by the leadership to raise the level of security and police work in the emirate, stressing that this AI-driven system is one of the most advanced in the world.
According to Lt. Col. Mohammed Rahma Al Ghazal, Head of Operations at Sharjah Police General Command, the special platform for drones as a experimen will help reduce response time to various criminal and video communications, enabling a review of the mechanism for their use and their innovative technical specifications to serve police and security work without human intervention.
The special drone is linked with a notification management system.
Lt.Col. Al Ghazal said that the drone is equipped with a variety of smart systems that were specifically designed to keep pace with technological changes. This includes providing it with cameras with the latest international technologies, including those that work in the field of thermal imaging as well as special systems for vision and night photography, so that it can be operated at an estimated range of 14km.
The details were provided at a special briefing at the police headquarters. The event was attended by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander in Chief, senior police officers of relevant departments and officials from the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation.