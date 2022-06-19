Ras Al Khaimah: The Anti-Narcotics Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police in 2021 arrested 185 dealers and seized around 72,000 narcotic pills and other drugs weighing 428kg.
Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the General Department of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the of drugs were seized with the help of “strategic partners” in other emirates. He added that the agents at Narcotics Control Department were able to overcome the challenging circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, to carry out their professional duties with efficiency and with strategic support from police authorities in the other emirates.
Parental role
Col Al Tunaiji stressed the responsibility of parents in making children aware of the dangers of drugs and negative peer pressure. He also urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities, especially during the summer vacation. He asked families to encourage children to engage themselves in learning new skills.
The director reiterated the need to stay aware about the pitfalls of drug addiction, the dangers it poses to one’s life and the legal consequences and penalties. He assured that the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with all its employees, will keep a watchful eye on the security of the homeland and ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.