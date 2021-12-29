Wild animals spotted in their natural habitats in UAE
Arabian oryx, Arabian Red fox, Arabian gazelle, Schokari sand racer caught unawares in UAE
ARABIAN ORYX: These medium-sized antelopes have a distinct shoulder bump, long, straight horns, and a tufted tail. Arabian oryxes live in various desert habitats, including stony plains, wadis and dunes. They can survive harsh climates with low rainfall. Location: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
SINAI AGAMA LIZARD: A beautiful Sinai agama lizard enjoying the early morning sun. During the breeding season, males become a striking blue colour to attract females. The female has brownish-red spots on her sides. Location: Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
ARABIAN GAZELLE: The Arabian gazelle (Gazella arabica) is a species of gazelle from the Arabian Peninsula. They live in dunes and coastal flats and avoid steep and rocky areas. Location: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
SCHOKARI SAND RACER: The Schokari sand racer (Psammophis schokari) is a species of lamprophiid snake found in parts of Asia and Africa. This “sand racer” is certainly one of the fastest snakes in the Middle East. Despite being venomous, Schokari sand racers are generally not a threat to humans as their main defense is their speed Location: Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
ARABIAN RED FOX: The Arabian red fox is found throughout the UAE and can adapt to all habitats — from desert to mountains and even the urban environment. Location: Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
SINAI AGAMA LIZARD: This Sinai agama lizard found in Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah, was blue — but jumped to the rocks and changed colour to hide. You can still see a few blue flecks and lines on its body. A few seconds later, they were gone entirely from the observer’s view. Location: Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
ARABIAN GAZELLES: This desert-dwelling Arabian gazelles (Gazella arabica) survive by following the rare rains or burrowing during the day. But according to a new study, the sand gazelle has adopted a unique strategy: It shrinks its liver and heart. Downsizing these oxygen-consuming organs allows the gazelle to breathe less often, decreasing water loss. This beautiful Arabian gazelles are found in Al Marmoom desert, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
ARABIAN RED FOX: A curious Arabian red fox, keeping an eye on the photographer’s movements. The Arabian Red Fox is found throughout the UAE and can adapt to all habitats, from desert to mountains and the urban environment. However, they are primarily active at night. Location: Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
SPINY-TAILED LIZARD: This creature is a survivor, tolerating incredibly intense temperatures and using its razor-sharp spines on its tail to defend itself from predators — like desert monitors and eagles. It can also change colour according to its body temperature. Location: Al Qudra desert, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
GAZELLA ARABICA: The Arabian gazelle is from the family Bovidae and the genus Gazella. This species is found in the Middle East and their range includes the Arabian peninsula, Sinai, and Palestine An Arabian Gazelle in its natural habitat. Location: Al Marmoom desert, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
SPINY-TAILED LIZARD: Spiny-tailed lizards live in arid and semiarid habitats. They are limbed lizards with broad heads and stout bodies. Most adults grow up to about 25 to 30 cm (10 to 12 inches) in length.This majestic spiny-tailed lizard is warming up in the desert morning sun. Location: Al Qudra desert, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)
ARABIAN ORYX: Visitors to Al Qudra desert in Dubai may occasionally see a herd of Arabian Oryxes — locally known as “Maha”. The desert is their their natural habitat. The UAE has launched an extensive captive-breeding programme to save the species. Location: Al Qudra desert, Dubai.
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal (Instagram@vijith_ins)