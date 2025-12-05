Why grit — not talent — is the ultimate secret to success: Groundbreaking study

It's not IQ, physical health, good looks: success lies in perseverance for long-term goals
Psychologists cite grit as a predictor of long-term success.
But what is grit?
First, psychologist Angela Duckworth focusses on what it's not.
Citing numerous studies, she defines grit not as "the ability to learn quickly and easily", as a predictor of success. Grit is also not social intelligence, or good looks, physical health, or IQ.
In different contexts, one characteristic emerged as a significant predictor of success.
Here's Duckworth's handy definition grit: It's the passion and perseverance for very long-term goals.
"Grit is having stamina. Grit is sticking with your future, day in, day out, not just for a week, not just for a month, but for years, and working really hard to make that future a reality."
Duckworth’s research on "grit" — the combination of perseverance and passion for long-term goals — has underscored a powerful message: success is driven more by resilience than innate talent.
Duckworth’s groundbreaking work formally introduced the concept of grit through a series of influential studies.
In 2007, her paper "Grit: Perseverance and Passion for Long-Term Goals," published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, presented the Grit Scale and analysed data from over 3,000 individuals.
Participants ranged from Ivy League students to West Point cadets and National Spelling Bee contestants.
The research revealed grit accounted for about 4% of the variance in success outcomes — exceeding IQ and conscientiousness — to predict who would persist despite setbacks.
For instance, cadets with high grit were 60% more likely to complete the demanding "Beast Barracks" training than less gritty peers, independent of physical ability and leadership scores.
Further supporting this, Duckworth’s 2011 study tracked 175 National Spelling Bee finalists.
Published in Developmental Psychology, it found grit scores better predicted advancement than raw talent or IQ.
This advantage stemmed from grittier spellers investing significantly more deliberate practice — often 500 hours or more annually — compared to less gritty participants.
A related longitudinal study in 2005, featured in Psychological Science, followed 140 eighth-graders to examine self-discipline (closely linked to grit).
High self-control predicted stronger academic performance, fewer suspensions, and better overall adjustment — explaining 12% more variance in success than IQ alone.
Together, these studies show grit as a key driver of achievement across education, competitive arenas, military training, and professional life.
They highlight practical implications for fostering determination and sustained effort in pursuit of long-term goals, shifting focus away from talent-centric views of success.
