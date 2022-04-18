Dubai: Dubai Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 1 tonne of crystal meth into the country, the force said on Monday.

The seized drugs, caught in an operation called ‘Panels’, are worth around Dh68.6 million.

Dubai Police said 10 people were arrested as they tried to smuggle the drugs.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said they received information about an international drug gang intending to smuggle the drugs from a South American country to the UAE, hidden in a shipment of solar panels.

“We made sure all suspects involved were apprehended and brought to justice by closely monitoring the first accused who received the shipment at a port. Other nine suspects were arrested later,” said Maj Gen Al Mansouri.

Brigadier Eid Hareb, Director of the General Department for Anti-Narcotics in Dubai Police, said police teams closely monitored and traced the suspects to capture them red-handed.

“The first suspect transported the shipment to a warehouse to ship it again to another country. After the other suspects were identified, a plan was placed to arrest all of them,” said Brig Hareb.

Dh1.6 million seized

Dubai Police arrested the suspects and seized Dh1.6 million.

“1,056 Kg of crystal meth was hidden in 264 commercial solar panels. We also seized money in their possession,” he added.

He said Dubai Police are always ready to thwart smugglers' attempts and to protect society from falling victim to drugs.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the professional teams formed by the department to arrest the 10 suspects.

“Dubai Police are keen to combat organised crime and protecting society against all harms, especially drugs. Our teams were able to identify the suspects and foil their bid to smuggle the drugs,” Lt Gen Al Marri said in a statement.