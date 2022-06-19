Dubai: A Dubai housemaid has been sentenced to one year in jail for breaking the finger of her employer after a heated argument.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the housewife was assaulted by her maid who pulled her by the hair, knocked her down and broke her finger.
The defendant attacked the victim after a heated argument between the two, before the victim’s children came to her rescue. “She punched me with her fist and knocked me down on the ground. My children then rushed in to stop the attack,” said the employer on record.
The victim’s children called for an ambulance and alerted Dubai Police. The defendant was arrested and the employer was transferred to hospital for treatment.
A medical report confirmed that the victim had sustained injuries and a broken finger due to the attack. However, the defendant denied attacking her employer and claimed that she broke her finger in self-defence as the employer tried to assault her.
The defendant will be deported after she has served her jail term.