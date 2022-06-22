What the UAE law says

Article 21 of Law No 5 of 2012 on Combating Information Technology Crimes stipulates: “[A person] shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of at least six months and fined not less than Dh150,000 and not in excess of Dh500,000 — or either of these two penalties — if he or she uses a computer network or an electronic information system or any information technology means for the invasion of privacy of another person, other than cases allowed by the law.

The following activities shall be considered unlawful:

1) Evesdropping, interception, recording, transferring, transmitting or disclosing conversations or communications, or audio or visual material.

2) Photographing others or creating, transferring, disclosing, copying or saving electronic photos.

3) Publishing news, electronic photos or photographs, scenes, comments, statements or information — even if true and correct — shall also be punished by imprisonment for a period of at least one year and a fine of not less than Dh250,000 and not in excess of Dh500,000 or either of these two penalties for on who uses an electronic information system or any information technology means for amending or processing a record, photo or scene for the purpose of defamation of or offending another person or for attacking or invading his or her privacy.