UAE Lottery announces first Dh100 million jackpot winner

Check if you are among seven guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 announced
A lucky UAE resident has become the first ever jackpot winner of the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million Grand Prize on Saturday.
The winner has matched all seven lucky numbers in the days and month sets of the Lucky Day draw.
The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 8,835,372.
The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 25, 18, 29, 11, 7 and 10.
The winning number in the Months set is: 11
The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: CE5529701, BR4205618, AU1989749, DE8116103, AU1961807 and BK35499063.
The total number of winners of the 22nd draw stood at 5,564.
A total of 49 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
Meanwhile, 5,508 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
