GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
BREAKING NEWS

UAE Lottery announces first Dh100 million jackpot winner

Check if you are among seven guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 announced

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE Lottery announces first Dh100 million jackpot winner
Supplied

A lucky UAE resident has become the first ever jackpot winner of the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million Grand Prize on Saturday.

The winner has matched all seven lucky numbers in the days and month sets of the Lucky Day draw.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 8,835,372.

Winning numbers

The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 25, 18, 29, 11, 7 and 10.

The winning number in the Months set is: 11

The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: CE5529701, BR4205618, AU1989749, DE8116103, AU1961807 and BK35499063.

The total number of winners of the 22nd draw stood at 5,564.

A total of 49 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.

Meanwhile, 5,508 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.

Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Anthony El Ghaoui while receiving his first prize (on top) and second prize (bottom) at The UAE Lottery studio.

Watch: The man who won Dh100,000 twice in UAE Lottery

4m read
Dh100m UAE Lottery: Eight win Dh100,000 in 21st draw

Dh100m UAE Lottery: Eight win Dh100,000 in 21st draw

1m read
Image used for illustrative purposes.

UAE Lottery's new Pick 4 daily game: Win Dh25K with Dh5

2m read
The nearly one-hour delayed draw delivered surprise results in the Lucky Day game

Delayed UAE Lottery draw reveals Dh1m Lucky Day winner

3m read