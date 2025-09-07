Dh100 million UAE Lottery announces Dh1 million winner after delayed 20th live draw

Six more residents win Dh100,000 in Lucky Day, joining 7 Lucky Chance guaranteed winners
Dubai: After a delayed start, the UAE Lottery’s 20th live draw on Saturday night threw in more surprises, revealing more winners, including one who hit the second biggest prize of Dh1 million, once the lottery’s official website was updated later than usual.
The nearly one-hour delayed draw delivered surprise results in the Lucky Day game, in which players win cash prizes based on how many of their selected numbers match the winning numbers representing six days and one month.
The millionaire prize went to a participant who matched all six numbers in the ‘Days’ set.
Meanwhile, six other winners each claimed Dh100,000 by matching five numbers in the ‘Days’ set and one number from the ‘Months’ set. These winners, who won the third prize, join the seven previously announced Lucky Chance ID winners, who each won the guaranteed Dh100,000 during the live draw, completing the total of 13 six-figure winners in the latest draw.
A total of 74 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
Meanwhile, 5,960 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
Thus, the 20th draw saw a total of 6,048 winners, completing the full roster of Saturday’s fortunate participants in draw number 250906, which was watched by thousands on YouTube.
Typically, the UAE Lottery posts results online immediately after the live draw. This week, however, the combination of a delayed draw and a slower website update heightened anticipation, keeping residents glued to their screens for longer than usual.
The draw’s unusual timing and postponed online announcement added an extra layer of excitement, making the eventual unveiling of winners even more dramatic.
Since its launch in November 2024, the UAE Lottery, the only government-licensed lottery game in the country, has captured nationwide attention. Lucky Day offers multiple ways to win, from life-changing jackpots to guaranteed prizes, making every live draw highly anticipated.
Saturday’s 20th draw showcased this thrill, with thousands of UAE residents eagerly checking their numbers in hopes of joining the growing list of winners, even though the Dh100 million Grand Prize has remained unclaimed since the first draw in December 2024.
Participants can verify their numbers on the official UAE Lottery website, which posts the full list of winning numbers and combinations after each Lucky Day draw held every other Saturday night.
The next live draw of Lucky Day is scheduled for 8.30pm on September 20.
The UAE Lottery also runs different types of games with prizes ranging from Dh50 to Dh1.25 million. Additionally, there are daily draws, e-instant games, interactive games, and 12 scratch cards available on the UAE Lottery platform.
Last month, the UAE Lottery also announced the launch of its Retail Express service with physical tickets now available for purchase at three Dubai petrol stations: ADNOC 462 – Jebel Ali, ADNOC 529 – Al Quoz, and ADNOC 535 – Business Bay.
