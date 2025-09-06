GOLD/FOREX
Dh100 million UAE Lottery live draw resumes

Live stream begins after nearly one-hour delay

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Dubai: The UAE Lottery resumed its live broadcast on Saturday night after a nearly one-hour disruption, with draw No. 250906 now underway.

The draw, carrying a top prize of Dh100 million, had been scheduled to start at 8:30pm but was delayed due to technical issues during the livestream. The live draw began at 9.27pm

The organisers have not specified the exact cause of the delay but earlier assured participants that the draw will go ahead shortly once the stream resumes.

In a post shared at 8.35pm on X (formerly Twitter), UAE Lottery said: “Live Stream Update. We’re experiencing a slight delay. The live stream will begin shortly. Thank you for your patience!”

Hundreds of participants waiting to watch the livestream on YouTube raised questions about what had happened, while some even doubted whether the issue was at their end.

Concerns grew further after the delay crossed 30 minutes. “Hopefully, they are able to trigger a notification to all users once they are up and running,” commented one user, Vishal Sodhi.

Dh100m UAE Lottery announces lucky winners

$246.7m Euromillions jackpot up for grabs in next draw

Dubai-based Bangladeshi wins Dh20m Big Ticket jackpot

