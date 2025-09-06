Dh100 million UAE Lottery announces lucky winners

Check if you are among seven UAE residents who won Dh100,000 each
Dubai: After a nearly one-hour delay that kept hundreds of participants waiting, the UAE Lottery, which features a Dh100 million jackpot, on Saturday announced the results of its latest and 20th draw.
The Grand Prize remained unclaimed. However, the winning numbers for the seven guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes of Dh100,000 each were announced in live draw No. 250906.
The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 11, 20, 17, 5, 24 and 14.
The winning number in the Months set is: 2
The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers:
D09180852, CU7118768, CB5287039, CM6315976, BH3293595, DT9626374 and BZ5056906.
