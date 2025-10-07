Keralite man strikes Rs250 million Onam Bumper lottery on first attempt

Sharath S Nair plans to continue his job at a Kochi paint shop
A man from Alappuzha district in Kerala has hit the jackpot, winning 250 million rupees in the Kerala Onam Bumper Lottery on his very first try.
Sharath S Nair, who works at a paint shop in Kochi, held the lucky ticket TH 577825. The draw was held on Saturday, but Sharath kept his win under wraps for two days, even as rumours circulated that a woman had won.
“I didn’t come out in the open as I wanted to confirm everything. I first informed my brother, and we decided to reveal it only after handing over the ticket to the bank. This is the first time I have purchased the Onam Bumper Lottery,” he told reporters after visiting the State Bank of India branch where he holds an account.
Sharath said he hadn’t been following the live draw.
“I wasn’t following the live draw as I was at work. Once I checked the results on my phone, I saw my number. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t inform anyone at the shop and went home to check the number multiple times.”
His family shared in his disbelief.
“I didn’t believe him at first. Then I checked it myself and couldn’t believe our luck,” said his wife. His brother noted: “We are all very happy.”
Even when a wrong winner’s name was doing the rounds, Sharath remained calm.
“I was tense but confident because I had the ticket. We had checked the number several times,” he said.
Sharath plans to use the money wisely.
“I have a home loan to repay. I will continue to work at the paint shop and buy tickets too,” he said, standing outside his workplace.
