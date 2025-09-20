GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UPDATE

Dh100 million UAE Lottery announces winners of 21st draw

Find out if you are among eight UAE residents who won Dh100,000 each

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dh100 million UAE Lottery announces winners of 21st draw

Dubai: Eight lucky UAE residents on Saturday won Dh100,000 each in the 21st live draw of the UAE Lottery.

The grand prize of Dh100 million went unclaimed again.

The winning numbers for the seven guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes of Dh100,000 each were announced in live draw No. 250920.

One more winner for the Dh100,000 prize emerged when the lottery's website published the winners by matching five numbers in the ‘Days’ set and one number from the ‘Months’ set.

A total of 46 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.

Meanwhile, 8,035 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.

Winning numbers

The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 8, 21, 29, 14, 13 and 31.

The winning number in the Months set is: 11

The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: CQ6794298, DS9591062, AM1143228, AE0389655, BX4863874, CX7452908 and AF0496241.

Since the inception of the UAE Lottery, 192 players have won Dh100,000 through Lucky Chance, Lucky Day and Scratch Cards.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiThe UAE Lottery

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ahmad Othman Rifai

UAE Lottery: How Lebanese man who ‘cried jackpot’ won

2m read
The nearly one-hour delayed draw delivered surprise results in the Lucky Day game

Delayed UAE Lottery draw reveals Dh1m Lucky Day winner

3m read
Dubai-based Bangladeshi wins Dh20m Big Ticket jackpot

Dubai-based Bangladeshi wins Dh20m Big Ticket jackpot

1m read
For a moment, I was completely silent. Did I hear him right? A Land Cruiser? Me?

Lucky coupon, Land Cruiser change UAE expat's life

2m read