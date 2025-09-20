Dh100 million UAE Lottery announces winners of 21st draw

Find out if you are among eight UAE residents who won Dh100,000 each
Dubai: Eight lucky UAE residents on Saturday won Dh100,000 each in the 21st live draw of the UAE Lottery.
The grand prize of Dh100 million went unclaimed again.
The winning numbers for the seven guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes of Dh100,000 each were announced in live draw No. 250920.
One more winner for the Dh100,000 prize emerged when the lottery's website published the winners by matching five numbers in the ‘Days’ set and one number from the ‘Months’ set.
A total of 46 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
Meanwhile, 8,035 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 8, 21, 29, 14, 13 and 31.
The winning number in the Months set is: 11
The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: CQ6794298, DS9591062, AM1143228, AE0389655, BX4863874, CX7452908 and AF0496241.
Since the inception of the UAE Lottery, 192 players have won Dh100,000 through Lucky Chance, Lucky Day and Scratch Cards.
