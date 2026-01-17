Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – check if you’ve won

Lucky Day draw No. 260117: Multiple residents take home Dh100,000 as jackpot rolls over
In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, three residents have each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
During Draw No. 260117 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days section were 14, 22, 11, 10, 24 and 26, while the winning number from the Months section was 8.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were BA2507375, DH8483124 and AU1971772.
“Congratulations to all our winners! What a way to celebrate Saturday night,” said show host Diala Makki. “The next winning moment could be yours,” she added, noting that the next draw will be held on Saturday, January 24.
While the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize remained unclaimed, a winner secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category and joined the Lucky Chance IDs, each taking home Dh100,000.
The third prize of Dh100,000 is awarded to those who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number. A total of four winners received Dh100,000 each, including three residents in the Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
