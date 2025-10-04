Dh100 million UAE Lottery announces winners of 22nd draw

Check if you are among seven guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 announced
Dubai: Seven lucky UAE residents on Saturday won Dh100,000 each in the 22nd live draw of the UAE Lottery.
The winning numbers for the seven guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes of Dh100,000 each were announced in live draw No. 251004.
The Grand Prize of Dh100 million went unclaimed again.
The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 25, 9, 27, 29, 24 and 20
The winning number in the Months set is: 2
The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: AC0140856, AT1800108, BA2546171, DH8437322, DR9458255, CH5868857, BS4353393.
Since the inception of the UAE Lottery, 199 players have won Dh100,000 through Lucky Chance, Lucky Day and Scratch Cards, the host announced. Four lucky winners have won Dh1 million each, he added.
The total number of winners of the 22nd draw stood at 5,564.
A total of 49 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
Meanwhile, 5,508 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
