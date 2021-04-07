Dubai: An Indian woman was caught at Dubai International Airport with nearly 5.2Kg of Hashish, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard. A 23-year-old policeman at the Anti-Narcotics Department of Dubai Police found the drugs inside the woman’s luggage.
The 24-year-old Indian visitor claimed that an unknown person had given her the consignment to be brought into Dubai last December.
“She told me that someone had given her the drugs and that she needed go to a hotel in the Naif area of Dubai where another person would come and take the drugs from her,” said the Emirati policeman on record.
Dubai Police then set up a trap at the hotel and asked the woman to send the room number to that unknown person who was in India. “Two men were arrested after they arrived at the hotel to receive the drugs. One of them was possessing Hashish hidden in a cigarette pack.”
The two men from Sri Lanka claimed that the unknown person had asked them to collect the drugs from the woman.
While the woman was charged with possessing and smuggling in Hashish, the two men were charged with possessing and promoting drugs.
The next hearing is scheduled for April 25.