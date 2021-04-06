Dubai: A group of girls accused of an indecent publicity stunt on the balcony of an apartment in Dubai Marina will be deported. According to Dubai’s Attorney General Eissam Eissa Al Humaidan, prosecution has completed the investigation and the individuals involved in the incident will be deported from the UAE.
“The attorney general of Dubai stated that the Public Prosecution Office has completed investigations into a recently publicised photo shoot that contravened UAE law. The individuals involved will be deported from the UAE,” Dubai Media Office said on twitter. “No further comment shall be made on the matter,” the statement added.
According to Al Humaidan, the group of girls involved in the said photo shoot were questioned and charged with exposure, possessing and storing pornographic material.
Earlier last Saturday, Dubai Police arrested the group following an incident on a balcony of a Dubai Marina apartment. It came after footage was shared on Twitter of a large group of women posing naked on the balcony of an apartment.
According to Dubai Police, a criminal case has been registered against them.