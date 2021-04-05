Dubai: Dubai Police arrested have a man who intentionally set off fireworks in a residential area to celebrate his newborn baby, which led to minor property damages.
Brigadier Abdul Haleem Al Hashemi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station in Dubai, said the Arab man damaged five cars and the facades of six houses.
“Police patrols, ambulance and firefighters went to the area and controlled the situation. The man was arrested and other two friends who hid the fireworks after the explosion. He wanted to express his joy for the arrival of his newborn baby but the end was tragic after causing damages in others properties,” said Brig Al Hashemi,
Dubai Police warned the public against the use of fireworks as it causes severe burns and/or permanent or temporary disability, as well as causing fires and damage to properties.