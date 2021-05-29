Dubai: A Syrian businessman has been accused of threatening to defame his former girlfriend by telling her husband about their past relationship if she didn’t pay him Dh310,000.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 49-year-old defendant posted a picture on Facebook of the Argentinian woman driving a car that he had bought for her, along with some insulting comments.
The 48-year-old woman testified that she had a romantic relationship with the defendant for nearly four years, but the problems started when she sought to end the relationship. “He threatened to expose our relationship through emails sent to me and my sister, demanding Dh310,000 from me,” the woman said on record. She claimed that he had posted a picture of her driving the car with insulting comments.
“He sent through WhatsApp indecent pictures [of myself] to my husband. He threatened to send messages to all my family members and friends. He sought revenge and tried to destroy my life after we broke up,” added the woman.
The defendant was summoned to Al Barsha Police Station and he admitted to sending the emails and posting the picture of the woman on his Facebook page.
Read more
- RAK Police arrest Arab teen for driving without a licence and running over three persons
- British teacher arrested in Dubai for sending lewd picture to female student on Snapchat
- Court in UAE fines a woman Dh5,431 for spying on her husband’s phone
- UAE: Dad with COVID-19 jumps to death from Ajman bridge in front of wife
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with issuing threats and insulting the victim.
The next hearing is scheduled for later next month.