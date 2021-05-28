Ajman: A 42-year-old Asian man jumped to his death from the top of Al Rawda Bridge in Ajman in front of his wife, Ajman Police said late Thursday.
He died immediately and his body was moved by national ambulance to hospital, police added. .
Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Khalaf Al Matroushi, head of Al Hamidiyah Police Station, said that eyewitnesses had contacted Ajman Police Operations Room to report the incident.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Matroushi explained that the victim’s wife’s told police during investigation that her husband was infected with COVID-19. He wore a quarantine wristband.
He worked in a private company and was worried he may lose his job because of the virus..
His wife said that while she was in the vehicle with him, he stopped on Al Rawda Bridge, got out of the vehicle and said goodbye, advising her to take care of the children. He then jumped from the top of the bridge.