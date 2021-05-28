Teacher denies accusation, claiming that the student had often tried to seduce him

Dubai: A British teacher in Dubai has been accused of sending lewd pictures of himself to one of his female students on Snapchat.

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours heard that the 39-year-old teacher was arrested at Dubai International Airport on January 7 this year, following a complaint from one of his former students. He was charged with sending a nude picture of himself to a teenaged girl on Snapchat and threatening her on Instagram. The man allegedly threatened to defame the teen after she filed a police report against him.

However, he denied the accusations and said that she had often tried to seduce him. “She was my student for eight years and last year, she taught me how to use Snapchat and added herself to my contacts. She often sends me pictures of herself in revealing clothes,” said the man on record.

He was shocked that after graduating from school, she lodged a complaint against him. The student claimed that she was afraid to lodge a complaint all this while.

According to official records, the 19-year-old student testified that her teacher had insisted on adding her on Snapchat while she was still a pupil at a Dubai-based school. “He was my teacher and I feared he would lower my grades,” said the former student on record. She said the incident happened in 2018 when she was 16 years old.

“I told the school’s administration about this incident after I left school and lodged a report with the police,” she added.

Meanwhile, Emirati lawyer Awatif Mohammed, representing the teacher, said there were no deleted messages found on her client’s devices, according to the forensic laboratory report. “While my client handed his devices for examination, the girl refused to give her mobile phone to the police,” Awatif told judges at the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours. The lawyer said that it is quite possible that the girl had sent her own images to the teacher after she accessed her teacher’s account while explaining to him how to use the app.

The lawyer urged the court that her client be acquitted for lack of evidence.