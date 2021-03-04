Shop closed
Among the four outlets that were closed down in Dubai, there were two shisha cafes that had violated safe health practises, Dubai Municipality said. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Dubai: Four commercial outlets have been shut by Dubai Municipality for overcrowding, in violation of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, it was announced on Thursday.

The closed outlets included two shisha cafes in Al Karama area, a fitness centre and a salon in Jebel Ali.

The shisha cafes had also violated safe health practises, the municipality said.

Apart from temporarily closing these establishments, the municipality also issued warnings to as many as 26 establishments after conducting 2,350 inspections. These inspections were carried out by municipal inspectors to crack down on violators of safety guidelines and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.