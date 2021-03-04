Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed 2,742 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally in the country to 402,205.
Seventeen more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,286.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 235,797 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 387,278 after 1,691 COVID-19 patients received the all-clear. This means that there are currently 13,641. active cases in the country
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.