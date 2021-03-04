Move to combat pandemic boosts Dubai’s position as one of the safest places in the world

Dubai: More than 10,000 staff members from 20 hotels located in Palm Jumeirah here received their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at their respective workplaces last month, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced on Thursday.

The vaccination drive was initiated by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and hospitality stakeholders to combat COVID-19 and enhance Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest destinations.

Since the city reopened its doors to domestic tourists in May 2020 and to international tourists in July 2020, Dubai’s hotels have been following stringent health and safety guidelines, while also offering a world-class hospitality experience to guests. The iconic Palm Jumeirah is home to a range of globally renowned, luxury resort brands and now more than 10,000 staff from these leading hotels have been inoculated.

Pilot programme

The vaccination campaign for hotel employees at Palm Jumeirah is a pilot programme initiated by Dubai Tourism for the hospitality sector to highlight the high level of safety preparedness in Dubai and the city’s commitment to ensuring that the health and safety of its residents and visitors remains its utmost priority. The UAE is currently ranked among the top five nations globally in terms of overall vaccine rollout with a very effective test-and-trace programme. ‘Safe Travels’ stamp

Dubai’s effective citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.

Dubai also launched the ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp to certify and recognise hotels and retail establishments, food and beverage outlets and attractions that have implemented all health and safety protocol established by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.