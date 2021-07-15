Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday confirmed 1,541 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 656,354.
The Ministry also announced 5 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,885.
The Ministry also noted that an additional 1,497 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 634,272.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.