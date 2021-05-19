Abu Dhabi: Residents should avoid falling prey to ‘attractive’ dining and shopping deals offered online that are designed to scam them, Abu Dhabi Police have warned. Many cybercriminals now use phishing websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and stores to scam residents, Police explained.
Phishing sites
The websites lure customers with special offers that can be availed after paying a small fee. When the user enters payment and card details on the site, the scammers use them to withdraw large sums of money from the user’s account.
Major General Muhammad Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security department at Abu Dhabi Police, urged residents to be careful when making online payments, especially as it has become particularly easy to set up phishing platforms. In many cases, the scammers also operate from abroad, which makes it even more difficult to hold them accountable for their crimes.
Timely warning
The warnings are especially timely given the increased use of online delivery services and shopping platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Abu Dhabi Police have also urged residents to report any cases of fraud by calling its Aman service toll free number 8002626, or by messaging to 2828, or emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the Abu Dhabi Police app.