Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has warned residents about scam calls in which the caller claims to be from the UAE Central Bank and requests confidential financial information.
To make it even more believable for the victim, the scammer even sends a text message to the potential victim that looks like it has been sent from the Abu Dhabi Police.
Be wary
“Do not respond to suspicious calls or text messages. To make it believable, scammers send an SMS with Abu Dhabi Police mentioned before requesting banking details,” the police warned.
The police then warned against sharing debit and credit card numbers, as well as PIN numbers, to unknown sources. “Banking officials never ask for such information,” the police said.
Beware of phishing
The authorities have earlier warned against phishing attempts, in which scammers obtain personal banking information using fake websites. In this regard, the police also urged residents to install mobile security apps to weed out malicious websites.
Report
In case residents become victims of fraud, they can report the matter to the nearest police station, or call the Aman service on 8002626. They can also message 2828.