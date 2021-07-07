Aster DM Healthcare received the diamond level Organisational Award for outstanding contribution to the health-care sector through sustained business operations. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai-headquartered Aster DM Healthcare has been honoured with prestigious diamond awards at the Harvard Business Council International Awards 2021, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The eminent award recognises organisations on international best practices and leading continuous improvement models. The evaluation criteria covered: Leadership, human resources, management, innovation, technology resource management, customer results, impact on society and corporate achievements.

Aster DM Healthcare received the diamond level ‘Organisational Award’ for outstanding contribution to the health-care sector through sustained business operations, providing the latest services to people and working alongside governments to serve the society. It is also a recognition of the organisation’s outstanding efforts at battling COVID-19 and meeting the health-care needs of the society across seven countries in Middle East and India.

Alisha Moopen — deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare — was awarded with the diamond level ‘International Executives’ Award’ for efforts in actively supporting advancements, encouraging innovations and steering the organisation’s success.

Alisha Moopen with the Harvard Business Council award Image Credit: Supplied

Dedicated to frontline warriors

Alisha Moopen said: “We are thankful to Harvard Business Council for recognising our efforts to make quality health-care services easily accessible and affordable for people around the world. The awards are dedicated to our 21,000+ Asterians who have persevered over the last one-and-a-half year, fighting against all odds, to serve communities in need, across the seven countries where we operate.”

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Over the last 34 years, we have always strived to make world-class health-care services available to our patients through our facilities. This has been possible by maintaining a constant connect with the pulse of our patients and their needs and introducing services and innovative solutions to address those needs.”

Aster has served 28,000 COVID-19 positive patients till date and screened more than 1,662,726 people across seven countries in the Middle East and India.