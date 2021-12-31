The UAE has welcomed Year 2022 with spectacular fireworks and impressive laser, light, and drone shows as well as live entertainment across the emirates.
Gulf News has brought live updates of the festivities to its readers - from Burj Khalifa, Expo 2020 Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis, and The Palm. We have also covered Guinness World Record breaking fireworks in the Capital and pyrotechnics show in Abu Dhabi Corniche and Yas Island.
Here’s how the New Year Eve events unfolded:
Sixty minutes left before we say adieu to 2021 and the excitement at Downtown Dubai is now at fever pitch. The fireworks and laser lights are all set and ready to welcome the New Year. Are you?
Abu Dhabi will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival's New Year's Eve celebrations. The 40-minute firework display, which will about to start soon, will attempt to set records for volume, duration and form. There is also a giant drone show that will light up the skies of Al Wathba. Organisers said: "This will be the first show of its kind and magnitude in the world.”
It’s already New Year in the Philippines and Dubai’s Global Village welcomed 2022 with its second fireworks of the day. New Year's Eve celebrations at Dubai's favourite multicultural family park are in sync with time zones in eight different countries. First was Australia at 5pm (UAE time) then Philippines at 8pm. Next is Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. A five-minute firework display will happen at midnight (UAE time) and the last one is at 1am, to coincide with New Year in Russia.
Like in the past years, the most highly-anticipated fireworks display is happening on Burj Khalifa. This year’s celebrations will focus on UAE’s Golden Jubilee, encapsulated in pyrotechnics show titled ‘Eve of Wonders.’ As the clock strikes midnight, the much-anticipated fireworks at the world’s tallest tower will be accompanied by an electrifying laser act synched perfectly to match the choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain.
Emaar said they used a total of 177,958kg of fireworks with 10,400 firing orders and 1,235 firing directions; and as many as 274 light fixtures plus 60 laser projectors.
We are few hours away from ringing in the New Year and Dubai is welcoming 2022 in grand style and non-stop merriment. Revellers, however, are reminded to wear face masks and observe social distancing, for their own health and the well-being of others. Authorities earlier said "failure to wear a face mask carries a fine of Dh3,000".
Residents and tourists who are planning of heading to Downtown Dubai tonight are reminded to register on U by Emaar app. The process is short and straightforward. Security and safety protocols are strictly enforced. Square marks are put in place, indicating only one person is allowed per box to watch the fireworks display on Burj Khalifa.
Authorities have announced closure of Al Asayel St. towards Burj Khalifa area. Motorists can use these alternative roads: Al Khail Rd., Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd., Al Wasl St., and Jumeirah Road.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised the public to take Dubai Metro as it “is the most convenient way to commute in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.”
From Mumbai to Dubai, visitors throng Downtown Dubai
People from across Dubai and outside the UAE have started arriving at Downtown Dubai to witness the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, light up with spectacular fireworks to ring in the New Year.
Indian couple Amar Mane, 41, and Abhilasha Mane, 38, just arrived from Mumbai yesterday (December 30) and they came to Souk Al Bahar as early as 3pm on Friday. They told Gulf News: “This will be our fist time see live and up close the fireworks display at Burj Khalifa and were are really very excited.”
“We’re very happy to spend the New Year in Dubai – a place that we’ve visited only for the second time – but we’ve always found trendy, futuristic, safe, peaceful and always welcoming,” added Amar, whose wish for 2022 is to get a good job in Dubai and settle here with his family.
Rains and COVID-19 prove not to be a dampener for visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai
Watch: People arrive at Expo 2020 Dubai venue to welcome the new year
World is ushering in a new year in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by strict safety measures. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on UAE residents to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures and protocols in place over the New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday.
