Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured Sergeant Mohammad Ghulam Haji from the Sharjah Police Traffic and Patrol Department in recognition of his alertness and dedication to his role as a security provider that led him to arrest a wanted criminal even while he was out of his duty hours.
Major General Al Shamsi thanked Sergeant Haji for his high sense of security and good conduct, praising his actions and positive performance, which led to the arrest of the wanted criminal.
For his part, Sergeant Haji said that the recognition was a matter of immense pride and honour for him that would greatly motivate him to work with even more sincerity and dedication in ensuring the safety and security of the community.