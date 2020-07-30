Ajman: As many as 60 patrols have been deployed by the Ajman Police to ensure road safety and security in the emirate during Eid Al Adha holidays.
The patrols will regulate traffic movement and help reduce traffic congestion, while preventing any erroneous behaviour by drivers, and ensuring people adhere to precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Lieutenant-Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of traffic and patrols department, stated that 48 traffic patrols and safety patrols, and 12 traffic controllers will be deployed in various areas of the emirate round the clock, especially near commercial centres, main roads and tourist places.
He said the plan aims to regulate traffic congestion, facilitate traffic movement and reduce accidents and traffic violations.
He added that the intensification of traffic patrols in Ajman has begun before the Eid period, as the movement of the public increases in the markets and commercial centers, and continues until the entry of the Eid, where movement is active in shopping centers and recreational places until the end of the holiday, taking into account the safety of pedestrians and road users near shopping centres.
Lt. Col. Al Falasi explained that the traffic campaigns carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Department will continue during the holiday period, to prevent accidents that disturb the peace. He appealed to drivers in general, and young drivers in particular, to adhere to the traffic laws.