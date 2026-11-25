Exploring global efforts to protect heritage from conflict, disasters and loss
Abu Dhabi: Some objects survive long after the places they came from have disappeared. Others become the only remaining evidence of artworks that no longer exist.
At Louvre Abu Dhabi, more than 50 objects are bringing these stories together in Living Legacies: Protecting Heritage, Building Hope, a new exhibition exploring the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage threatened by conflict, natural disasters, climate change and other crises.
Opening to the public on November 25, the exhibition has been organised in partnership with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). Through historical objects, personal testimonies and multimedia installations, it looks at the people, communities and international efforts working to protect the world's cultural heritage.
For Dr Guilhem André, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the exhibition is the result of more than two years of preparation and an opportunity to reflect on a decade of international cooperation.
"This exhibition is very important to us and very dear to us. In fact, it's more than two years of work to prepare it," he said.
"The purpose is to feature the global efforts that are made towards protecting cultural heritage in the world."
The exhibition also highlights the work of ALIPH, established 10 years ago through the joint efforts of the UAE and France, with the aim of bringing international partners together to protect heritage threatened by conflict and other crises.
Among the objects that particularly caught André's attention are 19th-century plaster casts, which demonstrate how the value of an object can change over time.
Originally considered less significant because they were reproductions rather than original artworks, the casts have since taken on a different meaning, particularly in cases where the original works have disappeared.
"After more than one century, we have another view on those pieces, and we discover, in fact, they have the same value as original pieces, because the original works have disappeared. Then the model becomes the last testimony of the original," he said.
The casts, including examples connected to Cambodian artwork, offer a reminder that preservation is not always about saving the original. Sometimes, what remains is a reproduction, a record or a fragment that carries the memory of something otherwise lost.
Another part of the exhibition looks at Koh Ker, a Cambodian archaeological site that experienced looting and other forms of damage during the 20th century. The objects connected to the site reflect the international work involved in protecting and preserving cultural heritage.
For André, these stories show that heritage cannot be understood through the physical objects alone.
"When a historical site or artefact is destroyed, this is exactly what we are seeing in this exhibition. We don't focus only on the materiality of the artwork," he said.
"This time is a slightly different approach as we try to look beyond the materiality of heritage. This is humanity behind the material culture."
The exhibition is organized into seven sections, exploring different dimensions of cultural heritage, including intangible heritage and the relationship between heritage and the earth.
But the threats facing heritage are not limited to armed conflict. Natural disasters, earthquakes and climate change can also damage historical sites and objects, with the effects varying according to their location and material.
André said international cooperation is essential because no single institution or country can address every threat alone.
"ALIPH is really the opportunity to gather the international community around one specific topic, which is preserving cultural heritage," he said.
He added that the alliance, supported by the UAE, helps ensure that different forms of heritage receive the appropriate conservation treatment.
"Every society needs to ensure that its past is preserved, in order to make sure that our future is also preserved," he said.
For heritage preservation to continue, André believes younger generations must also be part of the conversation.
At Louvre Abu Dhabi, educational programmes encourage schoolchildren to engage with the museum's collections through school visits and dedicated activities. The museum also provides digital resources to help teachers identify subjects in its galleries that can be incorporated into lessons for different age groups.
The aim is to make cultural heritage accessible beyond museum visits, helping children understand the stories and history behind the objects they encounter.
The exhibition also reflects Abu Dhabi's expanding role in international cultural conversations.
André described the emirate's development as a cultural destination as a gradual process built through years of investment and a long-term vision.
Pointing to the growing number of institutions on Saadiyat Island, he highlighted how cultural organisations are increasingly working alongside one another.
With Guggenheim Abu Dhabi also expected to open its doors soon, he believes the UAE's cultural presence will become even stronger.
"Abu Dhabi is becoming a cultural destination," he stated, noting that the development involves both public institutions and the private sector.
For André, the significance of Living Legacies lies in its ability to bring these conversations to a wider audience.
Ultimately, the exhibition asks visitors to look beyond the objects displayed in front of them and consider the communities, memories and identities they represent.
Because protecting cultural heritage is not simply about keeping pieces of history intact. It is about ensuring that the stories behind them can continue to be told.