Abu Dhabi: The dangers of cybercrime such as extortion online as well the preventive measures were highlighted recently the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).
The two awareness lectures came as part of ADJD’s continuous efforts to promote legal awareness among all segments of society, and in coordination with Majalis Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court.
The lectures were held at Falaj Hazaa Majlis and Al Tawiya Majlis in Al Ain. They are part of the ‘Our Majlis’ initiative launched by ADJD in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to promote a legal culture among members of society.
Lessons from cases
The lectures, presented by Counselor Abdullah Hamad Al Mansoori, Chief Prosecutor, dealt with the nature of electronic crimes, the dangers of electronic extortion, and the legal penalties in this regard, as well as focusing on the causes and factors that lead to members of society falling as victims of electronic extortion, by offering a number of practical examples from the actual case files presented before the Public Prosecution.
The lecturer reviewed the risks of misuse of social networking sites, and the legal responsibility of its users in accordance with the articles of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.
The lecture focused on the most prominent caveats and controls that people should pay attention to when going online, to ensure the safe use of technical means of all kinds, and to avoid any attempts that might endanger the safety of members of society or cause them to become victims, or anything that would lead to them being held legally accountable.