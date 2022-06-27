Abu Dhabi: The members of the first batch of conciliators in the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED), to deal with economic disputes and consumer complaints, were sworn-in before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in an effort to settle these disputes amicably.
Al Abri stressed that granting of licences for the first batch of conciliators in economic disputes and consumer complaints to the eight DED employees, approved by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of ADJD, supports entrepreneurship and provides an attractive environment for investments, to enhance the global competitive position of Abu Dhabi.
He explained that the expansion of the scope of mediation and conciliation, to include employees from DED, licensing entities and companies, and monitoring their commitment to providing quality services is in line with the directions of the Abu Dhabi government towards establishing an integrated and pioneering system of services in various sectors and offering them according to the highest standards, in light of the rule of law and accomplished justice.
Al Abri highlighted the importance of the role of conciliators in settlement of disputes through an agreement that has the power of an executive bond and the authority of judicial decisions, will contribute towards reducing the burden of litigation on all parties, thereby saving time, effort and expenses, while ensuring justice and preservation of rights for all.