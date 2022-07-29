Abu Dhabi: Public parking in Abu Dhabi emirate will be free on Saturday, June 30, and Darb road tolls will not be charged on the day, in commemoration of the Islamic Hijri New Year, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced.
Parking at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free for the occasion, which marks the start of year 1444 in the Islamic calendar.
Reinstated charges
As usual, there will be no fees or tolls charged on Sunday, July 31. Mawaqif fees for surface parking will once again be reinstated after the weekend, from 8am on Monday, August 1, the ITC added. Darb tolls will also come into effect on Monday, August 1 from the morning peak hours, which are set between 7am to 9am.
Even while public parking is free, motorists must ensure that they abide by residential parking regulations, and avoid parking in residential bays between 9pm and 8am every day, the ITC has reminded.
Buses and offices
Public buses will continue to operate according to their usual weekend schedules. However, the ITC offices and Customer Happiness Centres in the emirate will be closed on Saturday, July 30.
On the occasion of the Hijri New Year, the ITC extended its greetings to the leadership and people of the UAE.