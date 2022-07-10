Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced that fees for public parking and the “Darb” Toll Gate System in the emirate will be applicable from Monday to Saturday, and will be free on Sundays in addition to public holidays.
This will come into effect starting from July 15.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced an amendment to the provisions of the executive regulations of Law No. (18) of 2009 on the regulation of vehicles parking in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the executive regulations of Law No. (17) of 2017 on road tolls.
This decision is in accordance with resolution No. (72) of 2022 of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on amending the provisions of law No. (18) of 2009 on the regulation of vehicles parking Abu Dhabi, and Law No. (17) of 2017 on road tolls in the emirate. The decision stipulates that there will be no fees on Sundays, instead of Fridays.
Following the application of the new resolution, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of DMT has announced that public parking area fees and the “Darb” Toll Gate System fees in the emirate will be applicable from Monday to Saturday, and will be free on Sundays in addition to public holidays. This will come into effect starting from July 15, 2022.
This resolution comes in line with the requirements of the transport sector and enhances the streamlining and mobility of traffic during weekday peak hours, facilitates traffic flow, and improves safety levels on the emirate’s roads.