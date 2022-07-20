Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police has secured the intellectual property rights for four devices of an “industrial model” approved by the Ministry of Economy within the traffic safety system.
Major Mishaal bin Khadim, Head of the Traffic Engineering Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, said that these achievements will significantly contribute towards adherence to traffic laws and prevention of breach of law and misuse of legal measures on highways and internal roads in the emirate.
Major Bin Khadim indicated that the innovations included a device that controls the noise emitted by the modified engine of a vehicle, a smart panel that monitors vehicles entering a place not designated for such vehicles, a device that can catch misuse of a parking spot reserved for people of determination, and a device that can monitor wrong turns by vehicles.
Major Bin Khadim stressed that Sharjah Police were keen to innovate and develop the use and control of these innovative devices to keep vehicles under close supervision and promptly catch the violators. These devices are meant to contribute significantly to a drivers’ commitment to following traffic laws and regulations and thereby ensure smooth flow of traffic on the emirate’s roads.