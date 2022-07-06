Dubai: A group of 20 friends have collectively won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Rabeesh Rajendran, 43, based in Dubai became the latest $1 million winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 393 with ticket number 4369, which he had purchased along with his friends online on June 19.
Rajendran, along with his friends, has been participating in the promotion for more than a year now, alternating the name of the ticket buyer for each series.
A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Rajendran is a father of two and works as a truck driver for Al Kabeer Transport.