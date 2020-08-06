Ajman: As many as 125 shops in Ajman Public Market were completely gutted after a massive fire broke out in the market on Wednesday evening .
The fire in the market was brought under control and no casualties were reported, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, said.
The market has been closed for four months as a COVID-19 safety measure.
“Civil Defence units and 25 police and ambulance vehicles responded immediately, reaching the site within three minutes. They were able to isolate neighbouring buildings and bring the fire under control,” said Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi.
The police evacuated the building. Investigations are underway to find out the cause of the fire.
Brigadier General Abdul Aziz Ali Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Civil Defence, said Ajman Civil Defence had controlled the blaze with the help of Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain civil defence teams.
A total of 96 firefighters, including five females, participated in the firefighting effort.
Brigadier Al Shamsi said the operations room received a report at 6.30pm, stating that a fire broke out in the Ajman Public Market. Civil defence teams rushed from four fire stations, with the first lot reaching the site within only three minutes. The place was immediately cordoned off and a major disaster averted as the firefighters were able to check the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.
He said there was a high risk of the fire spreading rapidly because of flammable goods in the area.
Cooling operations are still ongoing and the site will be handed over in due course to Ajman Police to find out the cause of the fire.
The Ajman Ruler visited the site on Thursday morning.