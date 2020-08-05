Ajman market fire, Ajman fire
Image Credit: Tawfiq Nasrallah/Gulf News
Ajman: A major fire has broken out at the public market in the new industrial area of Ajman at around 6.30 pm, an official told Gulf News.

Footage: Tawfiq Nasrallah/Gulf News
Fire at Ajman market Gulf News

Civil Defence teams, which have rushed to the spot, are fighting the blaze.

Footage: Tawfiq Nasrallah/Gulf News

More details are awaited.