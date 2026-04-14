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UAE school reopening status: Will classes return to campus on Monday? What we know so far

As rumors circulate online, here's latest update on distance learning extensions in UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Schools and universities across the UAE have been on distance learning since early March 2026. With the current extension running until Friday, April 17, many parents, students and staff are asking the same question: what happens next?

Here is a clear breakdown of where things stand and what to expect.

Current status: Are UAE schools open?

No. All schools in the UAE, both public and private, are currently operating on distance learning. The arrangement has been officially extended until Friday, 17 April 2026.

No announcement has been made by the Ministry of Education (MOE) regarding a return to in-person schooling beyond that date.

Is there a confirmed return date?

Not yet. Despite reports circulating online, no official reopening date has been confirmed.

  • The Ministry of Education (MOE) has specifically stated that reports claiming distance learning will continue until May 1 are inaccurate.

  • Similarly, suggestions that schools will reopen on Monday, April 20 are not official.

Authorities have been clear - any decisions will be communicated only through official channels. Parents and schools should not rely on unverified social media posts or news reports for guidance.

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Why are schools still online?

Distance learning was introduced on March 2, 2026 as a precautionary measure amid regional security concerns linked to ongoing conflict in the area, following Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, including the UAE.

The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6, before officials brought the spring break forward.

Since then, remote learning has been extended in stages as authorities continue to monitor the situation and prioritise the safety of students and staff.

What could happen after April 17?

The situation is being reviewed on an ongoing basis. While nothing has been confirmed, there are several possible outcomes:

  • Extension of distance learning - if conditions have not sufficiently improved

  • Hybrid learning - a phased or partial return to classrooms

  • Full reopening - if the security situation stabilises and authorities are satisfied it is safe to do so

The next official update is expected on or around April 17, 2026.

What about nurseries in Dubai?

The KHDA has introduced two new services for children up to six years old. Nurseries can now run small groups of up to eight children from different families in home settings, and can also send teachers into homes for one-to-one or small-group sessions with up to four siblings.

What is happening with final exams?

The situation regarding international examinations has evolved considerably. Several major awarding bodies have cancelled their external examinations in the UAE for 2026. These include:

  • CBSE and ISC

  • International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)

  • Cambridge International

  • Pearson Edexcel

  • OxfordAQA

This means that qualifications including IGCSEs and A Levels will not have external exams in the UAE this year. Schools and awarding bodies are expected to communicate directly with students about how grades will be determined.

Status of UAE universities

Universities nationwide, both public and private, are also currently operating via distance learning. Like schools, their current confirmed online status lasts until Friday, April 17, 2026.

However, universities often have more internal flexibility than schools. While most are running fully online classes and exams, some institutions may offer:

  • Hybrid arrangements: Case-by-case flexibility for specific practical components.

  • Remote services: All student support and administrative services remain available digitally.

Key takeaways for parents and students

  • Schools have not been told to reopen yet

  • The current distance learning extension runs until April 17, 2026

  • There is no confirmed date for a return to in-person learning

  • Reports of specific reopening dates are not official, wait for MOE announcements

  • Nurseries in Dubai can now offer home-based and tutoring services under KHDA guidelines

  • Major international exam boards have cancelled external exams in the UAE for 2026

  • Universities are also on distance learning, with some flexibility for hybrid arrangements

Related Topics:
UAE schoolsDubai private schools

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