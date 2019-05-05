We bring you 29 ice creams for the 29 days of Ramadan

This is a dessert that originates from India Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/Gulf News

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

Dubai: Love ice cream? Looking for that perfect ice cream to end your Ramadan iftar with? Look no further! For Ramadan 2019, Gulf News went on an ice cream trail to find you 29 rich, funky and traditional ice creams to devour this summer.

On each day of Ramadan we will be giving you our pick of the ice cream of the day, from around the UAE. Whether you like your ice cream sweet, salty, healthy, extravagant or ‘instagramable’, our list has something for everyone.

We kick off this series with the matka kulfi, a speciality from India.

#1 Matka Kulfi

The Matka Kulfi is an Indian dessert, a traditional take on ice cream. The dish originated in Mughal India and is a favourite among Indians.

The name has two components – ‘matka’ which is Hindi for mud pot and ‘Kulfi’, an Indian version of ice cream. It looks similar, but is thicker and creamier. The cold dessert is created by using condensed milk.

The matka kulfi is served in a clay pot Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

The dish comes in many flavours, the most popular flavours include mango and saffron. It is usually drizzled with nuts – a combination of pistachios and almonds. If you’re not a fan of overly sweet desserts then this dessert should definitely be on your list.

The Bikanervala Sweet Shop is one of the places you can find this dessert. According to the store manager, Naresh Petwal: “Though the shop is Rajasthani, the matka kulfi we make has a Delhi touch to it.”



History

He added: “The mud pot also has history, and was commonly used by villagers to drink tea and even serve biryani. It’s a tradition that has carried on for years.”

Petwal added that the mud pot acts like an insulator and keeps the dish cold, making it perfect for summer.

Information

Price: Dh13

Place: Bikanervala restaurants in the UAE

Availability: While Bikanervala has many outlets in the UAE, other places to get matka kulfi are Gazebo, Chatori Galli and Truck Adda Restaurant.