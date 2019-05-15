The ice cream burrito is a slightly different take on the ice cream sandwich. Customers can pick their favourite ice cream flavour and toppings. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our tenth pick of the month is the ice cream burrito.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

Ice cream is one dessert that can be served in multiple ways. You can have an ice cream in a cone, a bowl, over fruits in a shake – the possibilities are endless. However, have you ever eaten an ice cream burrito? We introduce you to our 10th pick of the month – the ice cream burrito.

#10 Ice cream burrito

This dessert can be found at iScream, a 90’s themed ice cream parlour in La Mer in Dubai. The kitchen area is behind a giant ice cream truck look-alike and suddenly, you feel like a child again.

The managing partner Rami Halawi said: “Too many people had already created the ice cream sandwich, which is why we took the same idea and created something a little different.”

Cotton candy floss is a popular element added to most desserts here in Dubai. The Mrs. Sugar's Burrito ice cream consists of cotton candy, your choice of ice cream and a topping. The cotton candy is prepared fresh in the parlour and can be either pink or blue in colour.



Once it is prepared, it is flattened by hand and a scoop of ice cream is added to it. The combination is then rolled together like a burrito and cut in half. The dish is then topped with the customer’s choice of toppings.

Wacky flavours:

Have you ever tried wasabi or karak chai ice cream? What about ketchup ice cream? If you think we’re kidding, we’re not. These flavours are available at the shop, along with many more wacky ones.

The ice cream shop has many wacky flavours like wasibi, ketchup and more. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

Halawi said: “We wanted to do something crazy and original. We wanted to appeal to all the cultures in the UAE and have something for everyone. We have our classic flavours – chocolate, strawberry etc., but we also wanted to do flavours like curry, zaatar and chocolate, ginger, Emirati coffee, Mexican chilli chocolate, wasabi, pina colada... You’ll feel like you’re eating the real thing, but more creamier.”

The ice creams are prepared locally in Dubai, with natural ingredients.

Information:

Place: iScream, La Mer, Dubai

Cost: Dh35

Availibility: If you are looking for ice creams that are similar to this one, you can visit Bread Street and Kitchen for their Cookie Sandwhich and Unicorn Vibes Cafe that does a similar ice cream cookie sandwhich. If you're looking for more cotton candy treats, Ella's Cremary, and Sweet Salvation use cotton candy in their ice creams too.

