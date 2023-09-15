Ganesh festival: 5 Indian desserts to make at home
Ganesh festival: 5 Indian desserts to make at home

From Maharashtrian Ukadiche Modak to Amritsar barfi, here are few recipes to try

Modak
Modak Image Credit: Shutterstock
This year, the Indian Ganesh festival is on September 19. To honour this special occasion, try making these five mouth-watering traditional recipes at home. 

Modak

Learn how to make Maharashtrian Ukadiche Modak, a steamed coconut dumpling. This sweet dish can be made in under an hour and is traditionally served with clarified butter or ghee. Here's the recipe.

guide-to-making-maharashtrian-ukadiche-modak
Guide to making Mahrashtrian Ukadiche Modak Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Motichoor ladoos

Watch how to make motichoor ladoos at home. Made with gram flour, this is a classic Indian sweet dish perfect for every celebration. Try this recipe, and let us know how it turned out!

Enjoy homemade motichoor ladoos this Diwali
Motichoor Ladoos Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Barfi

A popular sweet from Punjab, Amritsar barfi or besan barfi is made with gram flour and has a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Here's the recipe.

Amritsari Barfi
Amritsari Barfi Image Credit: Supplied

Gulab Jamun

These syrupy dumplings are a festival favourite across South Asia, and once you try them, you'll see why. Make this legendary dessert in 40 minutes and serve hot. Try this recipe.

gulab-jamun
Gulab Jamun Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jalebi with Dates Rabdi

A classic dessert that's perfect for festive occasions. This delicious dish is a favourite among many, and for good reason. Made with crispy, sweet jalebi and rich, creamy rabdi or reduced milk, infused with dates, this dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Try it.

Jalebi with khajoor or dates rabri
Jalebi with khajoor or dates rabri Image Credit: Supplied

What other recipes would you like featured? Tell us at food@gulfnews.com

